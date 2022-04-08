Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 38,099 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,099 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.53 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

