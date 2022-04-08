New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.37.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

