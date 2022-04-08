Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $8,410,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR opened at $164.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

