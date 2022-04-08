Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has GBX 9 ($0.12) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

HUR opened at GBX 10.13 ($0.13) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.43. The company has a market cap of £201.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. Hurricane Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 12.37 ($0.16). The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.72.

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

Hurricane Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.