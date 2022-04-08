Drive Shack (LON:DS) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 588 ($7.71) to GBX 570 ($7.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.69) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Drive Shack presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 519.50 ($6.81).

Get Drive Shack alerts:

About Drive Shack (Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.