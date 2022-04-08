Chaarat Gold’s (CGH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on the stock.

CGH stock opened at GBX 17.85 ($0.23) on Thursday. Chaarat Gold has a one year low of GBX 14.65 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 31.48 ($0.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £123.11 million and a PE ratio of -18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.35.

In other news, insider Martin Andersson bought 249,119 shares of Chaarat Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £44,841.42 ($58,808.42). Insiders bought a total of 481,856 shares of company stock valued at $8,906,145 in the last 90 days.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

