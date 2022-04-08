Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 1,988 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ILMN opened at $368.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.36. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.79 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.91.
About Illumina (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.