Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 1,988 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ILMN opened at $368.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.36. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.79 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.91.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

