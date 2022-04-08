ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 25,251 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 25,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $1,441,074.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, March 24th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 147,485 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $8,613,124.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,311,252.80.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 92.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 393,986 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 54.2% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 263,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.