Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $2,707,500.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $2,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00.

On Monday, February 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $2,220,300.00.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.79. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $116.41.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

