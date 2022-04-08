Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Major Shareholder Bihua Chen Buys 2,850,000 Shares

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLXA opened at $13.25 on Friday. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $15.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLXA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000.

As of April 5, 2022, Helix Acquisition Corp. was acquired by MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, in a reverse merger transaction. Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

