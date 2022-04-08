California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $8,876,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 126,691 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $6,157,182.60.

On Monday, March 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 111,873 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $5,344,173.21.

On Friday, March 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $24,722,572.56.

On Monday, March 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $220,650.75.

On Monday, March 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $2,862,742.74.

On Thursday, January 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $447,984.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,127,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00.

NYSE:CRC opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $50.44.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,436,000 after buying an additional 188,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 572.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 915,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,918.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,882,000 after purchasing an additional 993,406 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

