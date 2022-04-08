Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells $14,130.00 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $14,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PEG opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.