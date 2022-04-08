Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells $14,130.00 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $14,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PEG opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
