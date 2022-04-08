Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CAO Sells $22,914.32 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $22,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ULCC stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Frontier Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Frontier Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULCC. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

