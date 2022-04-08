Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Interactive Brokers have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise histroy. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s continued efforts to develop proprietary software, low level of compensation expenses relative to net revenues and an increase in emerging market customers will likely keep supporting financials in the upcoming quarters. The acquisition of the retail unit of Folio Investments will strengthen the company's position in the online brokerage space. However, persistently increasing operating expenses (owing to technology upgrades and investments in franchise) are expected to keep hurting Interactive Brokers' profits. Despite the rate hikes, relatively lower interest rates might hamper the top line.”

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.60.

IBKR opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $1,235,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 647,631 shares of company stock valued at $44,374,665. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.