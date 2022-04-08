SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $723.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,019,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SI-BONE by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in SI-BONE by 35.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 76.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter.

About SI-BONE (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.