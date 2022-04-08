Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RYCEY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.59) to GBX 97 ($1.27) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

RYCEY opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

