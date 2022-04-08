JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of JSR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

JSCPY stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

