Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to “Hold”

Liberum Capital cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HRGLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($20.85) to GBX 1,530 ($20.07) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.41) to GBX 1,224 ($16.05) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,166.17.
OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68.
About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
