Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on DBOEY. UBS Group raised their target price on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($192.31) to €180.00 ($197.80) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($164.84) to €156.00 ($171.43) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.37.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.79. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $18.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.