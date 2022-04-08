Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DBOEY. UBS Group raised their target price on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($192.31) to €180.00 ($197.80) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($164.84) to €156.00 ($171.43) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.79. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $18.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

