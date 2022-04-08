AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Downgraded by SEB Equities to “Hold”

SEB Equities downgraded shares of AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:ADDLF opened at 42.00 on Thursday. AddLife AB has a fifty-two week low of 35.29 and a fifty-two week high of 42.00.
About AddLife AB (publ) (Get Rating)
