AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Downgraded by SEB Equities to “Hold”

SEB Equities downgraded shares of AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ADDLF opened at 42.00 on Thursday. AddLife AB has a fifty-two week low of 35.29 and a fifty-two week high of 42.00.

About AddLife AB (publ) (Get Rating)

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, medical devices, and reagents primarily to healthcare system, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates in two segments, Labtech and Medtech. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for haematology, pathology, point-of-care diagnostics, cell biology, genetics, microbiology, virology, molecular biology, clinical chemistry, immunology, consumables, and analytical instruments segments.

