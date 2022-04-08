Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.87.

OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.15.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $438.25 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 87.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

