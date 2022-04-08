Stephens Trims Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Target Price to $28.00

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stephens from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Third Coast Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

