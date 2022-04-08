SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLGC. started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

SLGC opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. SomaLogic has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SomaLogic will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,501,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,995,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,734 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

