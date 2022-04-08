Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.60

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 15493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIRT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,178 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,552,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,799,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,903,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,437,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

