Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Hits New 52-Week High at $165.39

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $165.39 and last traded at $165.05, with a volume of 6022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,502.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,695,000 after acquiring an additional 110,011 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

