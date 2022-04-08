Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $266.97

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $266.97 and last traded at $268.83, with a volume of 6194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $274.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.44.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $720,070,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 429,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

