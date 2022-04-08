Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.64

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWM. TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $827.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

