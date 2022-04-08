-$0.05 EPS Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital downgraded UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UpHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth $2,837,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPH opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

UpHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UpHealth (UPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.