Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.97

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 44439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLGY. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Get Realogy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.42.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,274,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realogy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,472,000 after acquiring an additional 592,809 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Realogy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Realogy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 66,689 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 219,942 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.