MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.18

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 76895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

MFA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 189,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

