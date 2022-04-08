Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.01

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.01 and last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 11346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

