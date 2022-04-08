Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.51

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 6876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $115,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,588 shares of company stock worth $6,216,754.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

