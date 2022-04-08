Zacks: Analysts Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Sally Beauty reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

SBH opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.42. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

