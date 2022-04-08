Zacks: Brokerages Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). FuelCell Energy also posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCEL. B. Riley cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,832,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,214 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 312,319 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,655,000 after buying an additional 1,529,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $13.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

