Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €76.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($83.52) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($106.59) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($84.62) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($105.49) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($84.62) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €88.81 ($97.60).

Shares of ZAL opened at €46.13 ($50.69) on Thursday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a one year high of €49.86 ($54.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.39.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

