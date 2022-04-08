HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLEGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLE. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($66.99) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.44 ($66.42).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €58.95 ($64.78) on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €44.24 ($48.62) and a 1 year high of €68.72 ($75.52). The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

