Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €57.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.57 ($72.05).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

