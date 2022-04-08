Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €9.50 ($10.44) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($12.09) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.40) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.38) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.02) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.10 ($14.40).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €11.96 ($13.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 32.24. Südzucker has a twelve month low of €9.75 ($10.71) and a twelve month high of €14.62 ($16.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

