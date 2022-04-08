Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BFSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($86.81) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get Befesa alerts:

BFSA stock opened at €65.05 ($71.48) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. Befesa has a twelve month low of €55.60 ($61.10) and a twelve month high of €73.10 ($80.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.75.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.