Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,874,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,858,000 after purchasing an additional 83,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 105,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $299,064,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total value of $434,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $436.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $441.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.19. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.53 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

