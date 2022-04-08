Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,805 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,251.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,885 shares of company stock worth $593,213. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

HBAN stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.