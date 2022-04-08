Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after buying an additional 753,750 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 523,057 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,178,000 after buying an additional 432,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after buying an additional 316,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $235.21 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.62 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

