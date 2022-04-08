Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWI. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

NYSE:AWI opened at $92.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average of $101.93. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

