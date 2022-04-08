Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 6,607 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,164,000 after purchasing an additional 196,506 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,594,000 after buying an additional 108,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 126.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,856,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,058,000 after acquiring an additional 345,339 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,199,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,873,000 after acquiring an additional 369,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

