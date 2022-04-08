Van ECK Associates Corp Has $156,000 Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,350,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after buying an additional 62,963 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 386,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.09.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

