Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFF. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Conifex Timber and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

CFF stock opened at C$1.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.01.

Conifex Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.