Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFF. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Conifex Timber and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

CFF stock opened at C$1.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.01.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

