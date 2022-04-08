Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXG. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.23.

TXG stock opened at C$14.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.20. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.79 and a 52 week high of C$18.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

