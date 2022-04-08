Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given a C$20.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.90.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$17.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.85. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$13.60 and a 1 year high of C$18.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

