State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BERY stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

