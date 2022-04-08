State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $184.37 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.04.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.